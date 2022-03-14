Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells $13,719.35 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $13,719.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

