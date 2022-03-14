InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.38. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
