Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 31st

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.36 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 920.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.