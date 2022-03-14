International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of International Bancshares worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,889,000 after purchasing an additional 264,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 46.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 63,312 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the third quarter worth $881,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.12. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

