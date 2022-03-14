International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Sells $2,661,000.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Money Express alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $363,909.43.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.98 on Monday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $688.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.