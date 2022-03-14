Internet Computer Price Tops $15.69 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.69 or 0.00041142 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.33 billion and $102.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.98 or 0.06622206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,078.16 or 0.99866703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 478,134,198 coins and its circulating supply is 212,526,586 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.