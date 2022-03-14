Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,475 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

