Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$37.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$39.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.10. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$22.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

