Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.52

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.52 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 301967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITP. TD Securities cut Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.10. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

