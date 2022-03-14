Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $659,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.