Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $82.10 on Monday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $100.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35.

