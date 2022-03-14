Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,791 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of TriState Capital worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $29.68 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $996.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.