Invesco Ltd. Acquires 5,347 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.92. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

