Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,450 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG opened at $41.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,063.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,628 in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.