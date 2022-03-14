Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $103.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.37 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

