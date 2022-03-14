Invesco Ltd. Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.59% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 377,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 210,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

