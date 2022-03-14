Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PING. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PING. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

