Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.59% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

