Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

