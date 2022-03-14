Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 36.3% in February

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.