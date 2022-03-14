Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR):

3/7/2022 – Rattler Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

2/26/2022 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

2/25/2022 – Rattler Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,721. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 785,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 485,767 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

