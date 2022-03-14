Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR):
- 3/7/2022 – Rattler Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “
- 2/26/2022 – Rattler Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “
- 2/25/2022 – Rattler Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Rattler Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,721. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.