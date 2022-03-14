Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS: HRGLY) recently:

2/24/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($19.39) to GBX 1,224 ($16.04).

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,590 ($20.83) to GBX 1,530 ($20.05).

2/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.23) to GBX 1,205 ($15.79).

2/18/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

1/25/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

