Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,347 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 993 put options.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at $853,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ThredUp by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

ThredUp stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 80,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. ThredUp’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

