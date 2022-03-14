Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.57. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -231.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.75%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

