IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get IRSA Propiedades Comerciales alerts:

IRCP stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (Get Rating)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.