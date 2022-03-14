iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.10

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.10 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

