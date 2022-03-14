iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stock Holdings Cut by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after buying an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,317,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,717,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

IXG stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.26. 19,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,915. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.