iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $119.43

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $119.43 and last traded at $119.43, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.91.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.