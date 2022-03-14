iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 91.5% in February

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the February 13th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $46.90 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
