iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 91.5% in February

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,200 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the February 13th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $46.90 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

