iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

