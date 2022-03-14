iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Lifted by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT remained flat at $$25.40 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,245,843 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

