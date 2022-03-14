J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Up 124.6% in February

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 13,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,367. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.37.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
