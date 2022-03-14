Jackson Square Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,454 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,036 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.87.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 269,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,479. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

