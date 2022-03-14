Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

NYSE CF traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.36. 192,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

