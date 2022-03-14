Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DexCom by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,690 shares of company stock worth $15,401,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $19.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.16 and its 200-day moving average is $518.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

