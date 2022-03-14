Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $3.45 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.64. 20,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,483. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day moving average of $271.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.