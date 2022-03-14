Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $207.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,860. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $176.68 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.57 and its 200 day moving average is $233.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

