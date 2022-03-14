Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.42% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48.

