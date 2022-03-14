Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

