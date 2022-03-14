Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

