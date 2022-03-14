Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 12,064 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $181,000.

OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.06 on Monday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

