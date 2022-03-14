Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 9,942 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 87,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in KB Home by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in KB Home by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $37.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.57. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

