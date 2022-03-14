Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 12,253.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,339,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,470 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,213,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 963,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 817,064 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,083,000 after acquiring an additional 536,508 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE:PNM opened at $45.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

