Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 56,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $9.88 on Monday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

