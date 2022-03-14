Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 19,185 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChampionX by 76.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in ChampionX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,329,000 after purchasing an additional 109,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChampionX by 917.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.34 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 2.99.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

