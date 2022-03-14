Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NMI by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $380,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

