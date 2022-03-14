Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Roblox stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Roblox has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,769 shares of company stock valued at $10,484,551 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,516,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.