Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 14,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,898,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

