Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $30.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,738,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 178,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

