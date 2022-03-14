JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $22,937,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 284,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. 788,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,251. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.